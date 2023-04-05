 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xi Jinping courts Emmanuel Macron in bid to drive wedge between Europe and US

Bloomberg
Apr 05, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

During the three-day visit, which kicks off Wednesday, Macron will have extensive face time with Xi. After formal meetings in Beijing on Thursday, which will also include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Macron and Xi will head to the southern city of Guangzhou.

Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen in Paris on April 3. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Xi Jinping is pulling out all the stops for French President Emmanuel Macron as China’s leader tries to create some distance between Europe and the US in their approaches toward Beijing.

The excursion to meet a world leader at a second location outside the capital is rare for Xi, who normally reserves such honors for close friends like Russian President Vladimir Putin: In 2018, they took a high-speed train to Tianjin east of Beijing and watched a hockey match together.