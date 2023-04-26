 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak in first known contact since Russia’s invasion

New York Times
Apr 26, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST

A summary of the conversation published by the Chinese state news media made no mention of Russia and did not use the word “war.”

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke by telephone on Wednesday

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke by telephone on Wednesday, in the first known contact between the two leaders since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said he “had a long and meaningful phone call” with Xi. The Chinese state news media said the two leaders had discussed “the Ukraine crisis” and their nations’ bilateral relationship.

A summary of the conversation published by the Chinese state news media made no mention of Russia and did not use the word “war.” Xi reiterated points Beijing has made in the past, saying that China’s “core position” was to “promote peace and talks.” Xi also said “mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity” was the “political basis of China-Ukrainian relations.”

Zelenskyy said on Twitter that the call would help “give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.”