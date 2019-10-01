App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

WTO lowers global outlook again amid trade conflicts

The organisation had previously lowered its forecast for trade growth to 2.6% for this year and to 3.0% in 2020.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

World trade will grow by 1.2% this year and by 2.7% in 2020, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on October 1, revising an earlier forecast as trade conflicts between the United States and China weigh on global trade.

"Trade conflicts pose the biggest downside risk to the forecast but macroeconomic shocks and financial volatility are also potential triggers for a steeper downturn," the WTO said in a statement.

The organisation had previously lowered its forecast for trade growth to 2.6% for this year and to 3.0% in 2020.

Close
Britain's exit from the European Union is also weighing on the global economy, the WTO said, adding that a withdrawal without an agreement could have a significant impact, adding, however, that this would be mostly confined to Europe.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #India #trade #WTO

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.