WTO lowers global outlook again amid trade conflicts

World trade will grow by 1.2% this year and by 2.7% in 2020, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on October 1, revising an earlier forecast as trade conflicts between the United States and China weigh on global trade.

"Trade conflicts pose the biggest downside risk to the forecast but macroeconomic shocks and financial volatility are also potential triggers for a steeper downturn," the WTO said in a statement.

The organisation had previously lowered its forecast for trade growth to 2.6% for this year and to 3.0% in 2020.