Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

WTO cuts world merchandise trade forecasts for 2018 and 2019

The WTO forecast world trade in goods would grow by 3.9 percent this year, less than the 4.4 percent it forecast in April. Next year trade growth of 3.7 percent is expected, a cut from the WTO's previous forecast of 4.0 percent.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

World trade growth is likely to be slower than previously thought in 2018 and 2019, although the direct economic effects of a trade war that has blown up this year have been modest so far, the World Trade Organization said on Thursday.

tags #World News #WTO

