App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Feb 27, 2018 08:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Would've run into Florida school shooting even without weapon: Donald Trump

"You know, I really believe -- you don't know until you test it -- but I really believe I'd run in there, even if I didn't had a weapon. I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too, because I know most of you. But the way they performed was really a disgrace," he said during a meeting with governors from across the country at the White House.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said he would have run into Florida school to save the students from a gunman even without a weapon.

"You know, I really believe -- you don't know until you test it -- but I really believe I'd run in there, even if I didn't had a weapon. I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too, because I know most of you. But the way they performed was really a disgrace," he said during a meeting with governors from across the country at the White House.

He was criticising an armed sheriff’s deputy who did not confront the shooter at the school early this month who killed 17 people, mostly students.

"We have to take steps to harden our schools so that they are less vulnerable to attack. This includes allowing well-trained and certified school personnel to carry concealed firearms. At some point, you need volume. I don't know that a school is going to be able to hire a hundred security guards that are armed," he said.

related news

Ridiculing deputy sheriffs on duty at the time of the attack, he said their performance was "disgusting". "I got to watch some deputy sheriffs performing this week. And they weren't exactly Medal of Honour winners," Trump said.

He said the issue of mental health should be looked into. "Here is the best example of mental health. This kid had 39 red flags. They should have known. They did know.

They didn't do anything about it. That was really a bad time. Nobody bigger for law enforcement than I am. But between the people that didn't go into that school and protect those lives, and the fact that this should have been solved long before it happened -- pretty sad," the US President said.

tags #Donald Trump #Florida #World News

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC