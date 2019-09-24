App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Would get Nobel prize for a lot of things, if they give it out fairly: Donald Trump

Trump went on to raise the surprise awarding of the one of the world's most prestigious accolades in 2009 to his predecessor in the White House, Barack Obama

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump on September 23 said that it is unfair he never got the Nobel peace prize.

"I would get a Nobel prize for a lot of things, if they give it out fairly, which they don't," he complained.

Trump went on to raise the surprise awarding of the one of the world's most prestigious accolades in 2009 to his predecessor in the White House Barack Obama.

Obama was given the peace prize for "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people," even though he had only just become president.

related news

"They gave one to Obama immediately upon his ascent to the presidency and he had no idea why he got it. You know what? That was the only thing I agreed with him on," Trump said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 07:30 am

