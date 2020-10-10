172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|worldwide-record-350000-new-daily-cases-who-5946371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Worldwide record 350,000 new daily cases: WHO

British scientists reported the coronavirus outbreak is doubling every few weeks. French hospitals are running out of ICU beds. Spain declared a state of emergency in Madrid because of soaring cases.

PTI
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Director-General of the World Health Organisation | An experienced scientist and public-health leader, Tedros knows that until we protect the most vulnerable among us from COVID-19, none of us is protected,” writes Okonjo-Iweala, Chair of Gavi. (Image: Reuters)
The World Health Organization reports a worldwide record of 350,000 new daily coronavirus cases. The U.N. health agency says the confirmed daily high of 350,766 cases surpasses by nearly 12,000 a record set earlier this week. That tally includes more than 109,000 cases from Europe.

WHO's emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan acknowledged the worldwide surges, saying there are no new answers.

He says although the agency wants countries to avoid punishing economic lockdowns, governments must ensure the most vulnerable people are protected and take measures toward that end.
First Published on Oct 10, 2020 08:47 am

tags #Active covid 19 cases #coronavirus #World News

