Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 10:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 24,000

Infections have been reported in 202 countries and territories since first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

More than 551,800 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 24,885 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in 202 countries and territories since first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 10:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #World News

