Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 24,000

Infections have been reported in 202 countries and territories since first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
More than 551,800 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 24,885 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials
First Published on Mar 27, 2020 10:35 pm