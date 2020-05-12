Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.19 million, death toll over 285,100

More than 4.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 285,120 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0537 GMT on Tuesday.