you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.68 million, death toll reaches 256,000

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

More than 3.68 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 256,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0644 GMT on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.

First Published on May 6, 2020 12:58 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News #Worldwide

