Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.54 million, death toll crosses 177,000

More than 2.54 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 177,004 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday.

COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL

DEATHS CASES

United States 45,153 810,291

Spain 21,282 204,178

Italy 24,648 183,957

France 20,796 155,383

Germany 4,738 144,727

United Kingdom 17,337 129,044

Turkey 2,259 95,591

Iran 5,297 84,802

Mainland China 4,632 82,788

Russia 456 52,763

Brazil 2,741 43,079

Belgium 5,998 40,956

Canada 1,834 38,422

Netherlands 3,916 34,134

Switzerland 1,429 28,063

Portugal 762 21,379

India 603 18,985

Peru 484 17,837

Ireland 730 16,040

Sweden 1,765 15,322

Austria 491 14,873

Israel 181 13,942

Japan 296 12,255

Saudi Arabia 109 11,631

Chile 147 10,832

South Korea 237 10,683

Ecuador 520 10,398

Poland 401 9,856

Pakistan 201 9,565

Mexico 857 9,501

Romania 498 9,242

Singapore 11 9,125

United Arab Emirates 46 7,755

Denmark 370 7,695

Norway 181 7,166

Indonesia 616 7,135

Czech Republic 201 6,961

Serbia 130 6,890

Belarus 55 6,723

Australia 69 6,645

Philippines 437 6,599

Qatar 9 6,533

Ukraine 161 6,125

Malaysia 92 5,482

Dominican Republic 245 5,044

Panama 136 4,658

Colombia 196 4,149

Finland 141 4,014

Luxembourg 78 3,618

South Africa 58 3,465

Bangladesh 110 3,382

Egypt 264 3,333

Morocco 145 3,209

Argentina 145 3,031

Algeria 392 2,811

Thailand 48 2,811

Moldova 73 2,614

Greece 121 2,401

Hungary 213 2,098

Kuwait 11 2,080

Kazakhstan 19 1,967

Bahrain 7 1,952

Croatia 48 1,908

Iceland 10 1,778

Uzbekistan 10 1,657

Estonia 43 1,552

Iraq 83 1,513

Oman 8 1,508

Azerbaijan 20 1,480

New Zealand 13 1,445

Armenia 24 1,401

Lithuania 37 1,350

Slovenia 77 1,344

Bosnia 51 1,342

North Macedonia 55 1,231

Slovakia 14 1,199

Cameroon 43 1,163

Cuba 38 1,137

Afghanistan 32 1,092

Ghana 9 1,042

Hong Kong 4 1,030

Bulgaria 45 975

Djibouti 2 945

Tunisia 38 901

Ivory Coast 10 879

Nigeria 25 782

Cyprus 12 767

Latvia 9 748

Andorra 37 717

Guinea 6 688

Lebanon 21 677

Costa Rica 6 669

Niger 20 655

Bolivia 34 609

Albania 26 609

Kosovo 18 604

Burkina Faso 38 600

Kyrgyzstan 7 590

Uruguay 10 528

Honduras 46 494

Channel Islands 24 494

San Marino 40 476

Malta 3 443

Palestinian Territories 2 431

Taiwan 6 425

Jordan 7 417

Senegal 5 412

Georgia 4 408

RÃ©union 0 408

Democratic Republic of the Congo 25 350

Mauritius 9 328

Guatemala 8 316

Montenegro 5 313

Sri Lanka 7 309

Isle of Man 9 307

Kenya 14 296

Venezuela 10 288

Somalia 14 286

Mayotte 4 284

Vietnam 0 268

Mali 14 258

Tanzania 10 255

El Salvador 7 225

Paraguay 8 213

Jamaica 6 196

Faroe Islands 0 185

Guadeloupe 12 167

Martinique 10 163

Republic of the Congo 6 160

Rwanda 0 147

Brunei 1 138

Guam 5 136

Gibraltar 0 133

Cambodia 0 122

Madagascar 2 121

Gabon 1 120

Trinidad and Tobago 8 114

Ethiopia 3 114

Myanmar 5 111

Sudan 12 107

N. Cyprus 4 100

Liberia 8 99

Aruba 2 97

Monaco 2 94

Bermuda 5 86

Togo 5 84

Liechtenstein 1 81

Barbados 5 75

Zambia 3 70

Guyana 7 66

Cape Verde 1 61

Cayman Islands 1 61

Bahamas 9 60

Benin 2 54

Libya 1 51

Guinea-Bissau 1 50

Haiti 4 48

Syria 3 39

Puerto Rico 2 39

Saint Martin 2 37

Eswatini 1 31

Zimbabwe 3 28

Angola 2 24

Antigua and Barbuda 3 23

Botswana 1 20

Belize 2 18

Malawi 2 18

CuraÃ§ao 1 14

Turks and Caicos 1 11

Nicaragua 2 10

Gambia 1 10

Suriname 1 10

Mauritania 1 7

British Virgin Islands 1 5

Burundi 1 5

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.