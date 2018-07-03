App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The inspiring quote that the richest man in the world - Jeff Bezos - keeps on his fridge

The Amazon CEO tweeted a poem by Ralph Waldo Emerson and said that he sees the quote, which has been on his fridge for years, every time he opens the door.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The founder and CEO of Amazon and richest man in the world Jeff Bezos has revealed his source of daily inspiration.

He has a quote stuck on his fridge - a poem by Ralph Waldo Emerson - which he shared with people via a tweet earlier in May this year.

In the tweet, Bezos said, “Love this quote. It’s been on my fridge for years, and I see it every time I open the door. #Emerson.” He also attached a photo of the printed out poem which read:
"To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded." – Ralph Waldo Emerson.”

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index rates Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world with a total net worth of USD 142 billion. While there is no denying the magnitude of Bezos’ success, the quote throws light on the aspects of life that he values much beyond money.

A common thread in the poem is about doing things that you love while making a positive impact on the world. Bezos is spending billions of his own money on Blue Origin, to be able to live his passion and create a platform for space exploration for future generations.

He is also known to have a soft corner for kids and has succeeded in achieving the affection of children through his social media posts.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 05:18 pm

tags #Amazon #Jeff Bezos #world

