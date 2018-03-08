App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 08, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World's first Monopoly-themed hotel to open in Malaysia

Reminiscing the popular board game’s origin, the hotel will feature Art Deco design and architecture of the 1920s.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

World’s first Monopoly-themed hotel is set to open in Malaysia. Named Monopoly Mansion by Sirocco, the hotel will have 255-room and will be situated at the M101 Bukit Bintang development owned by M101 Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Reminiscing the popular board game’s origin, the hotel will feature Art Deco design and architecture of the 1920s. The bar, as well as the restaurant, will follow the same design. The hotel is set to be developed in collaboration with the multinational toymaker Hasbro, according to a report in a local news outlet.

“Working with Monopoly is not a brand tagging exercise but a brand experience. To live and feel the brand. As Hasbro is committed to creating the ‘World’s Best Play Experience’, so do we believe in creating endearing values when it comes to real estate through the property tourism platform,” M101 chief executive officer Datuk Seth Yap said during the signing of the licensing agreement.

The agreement paper was signed in presence of the Tourism and Culture Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz. He remarked that thematic hotels play an important role in bringing more tourists into Malaysia.

tags #Business #Malaysia #world

