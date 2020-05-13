App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 08:31 AM IST | Source: Reuters

World's biggest wealth fund blacklists 4 Canadian firms for greenhouse emissions

The decision was based on recommendations from the Council on Ethics, the fund's ethics watchdog, because of the companies' carbon emissions from the production of oil to oil sands

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Norwegian central bank on Wednesday excluded four Canadian oil and gas companies from its $1-trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, for producing too much greenhouse gas emissions, its first use of carbon emissions as a criterion to blacklist firms.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Cenovus Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, and Imperial Oil Ltd were excluded from the fund due to "unacceptable greenhouse gas emissions", Norges Bank said in a statement

The decision was based on recommendations from the Council on Ethics, the fund's ethics watchdog, because of the companies' carbon emissions from the production of oil to oil sands, the central bank said.

Close

Carbon emissions became a criterion for exclusion from the fund four years ago, and in 2017 the Council on Ethics recommended "a small handful" of firms be blacklisted for producing too much greenhouse gas emissions in either the oil, cement and steel sectors.

related news

Norges Bank also excluded three other companies - Egypt's ElSewedy Electric Co, Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA, and Brazilian power holding Eletrobras - for causing severe environmental damage.

Vale declined to comment, while the four Canadian firms did not respond to requests for a comment after market hours. Eletrobras and ElSewedy could not immediately be reached.

The central bank said it took a long time to sell shares of several of the blacklisted companies in a reasonable manner due to the "market situation, including liquidity in individual shares."

The fund, formally called the Government Pension Fund Global and set up in 1996 to save petroleum revenues for future generations, has grown to almost three times Norway's annual gross domestic product, far exceeding original projections.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 08:22 am

tags #Canada #carbon emissions #Companies #oil

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Saudi Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday

Saudi Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday

French coronavirus death toll overtakes Spain's, now world's 4th largest

French coronavirus death toll overtakes Spain's, now world's 4th largest

Here's the full text of PM Narendra Modi's May 12 speech

Here's the full text of PM Narendra Modi's May 12 speech

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.