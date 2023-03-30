 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World 'turning the tide' toward democracy: Joe Biden

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

Addressing his second global summit on democracy, Biden also announced that the US intends to commit USD 9.5 billion to advance democracy around the world.

Efforts to strengthen democracies around the globe are working and the world is “turning the tide” towards greater freedom, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday as he sought to assure that democratic institutions work.

Addressing his second global summit on democracy, Biden also announced that the US intends to commit USD 9.5 billion to advance democracy around the world.

At the time of the first summit in December of 2021, the sentiment in too many places around the world was that democracy’s best days were behind.

“Democracy had declined by some measures for 15 consecutive years. But this year, we can say there’s a different story to tell,” Biden said.