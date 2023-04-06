 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World stocks survive banking turmoil - but for how long?

Reuters
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

Hopes that the Federal Reserve and others could soon pause the most aggressive interest rate hiking cycle in decades has supported stocks even as sentiment more generally has been rattled by the failures of two U.S. lenders and Credit Suisse's shotgun merger with UBS.

Banking sector turmoil has not dented demand for equities, with MSCI's world stock index up 7% so far this year.

But under the surface, bad omens for world stocks are building.

1/ TIGHTER CREDIT