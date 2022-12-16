 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World stocks sink to more than 1-month low on hawkish central bank tone

Reuters
Dec 16, 2022 / 09:33 PM IST

Eurozone bond yields jumped after the European Central Bank pledged further monetary tightening to fight inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates on Wednesday.

World stocks were stuck near one-month lows and government bond markets came under fresh selling pressure on Friday, a day after a slew of central banks jacked up interest rates and signalled that the fight to tame inflation was not over yet.

The dollar index edged up 0.077%, with the euro down 0.09%.

Wall Street was lower after data showed U.S. business activity contracted further in December, but softening demand helped to significantly cool inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.08%, the S&P 500 lost 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.83% by 10:24 a.m. EST (1524 GMT).

Major U.S. indices on Thursday suffered their biggest daily percentage drop in weeks. [.N]