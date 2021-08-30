World should 'actively guide' Taliban: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Antony Blinken

Wang Yi said that the “hasty withdrawal” of international troops could allow terrorist groups to “regroup and come back stronger”.

The international community, including the US, should "guide" the Taliban in Afghanistan and provide economic and humanitarian aid, Chinese state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

"While respecting the sovereignty of Afghanistan, the US should take concrete action to help Afghanistan fight terrorism and stop violence, rather than playing double standards or fighting terrorism selectively,” Wang said, as per a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the conversation on August 29, Blinken said that at a critical moment when the US military withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan is nearing the end, Washington believes that the UN Security Council (UNSC) should speak in a clear and unified voice to show that the international community expects the Taliban to ensure the safe evacuation of foreign citizens.

He also said that the Taliban must ensure Afghan people's access to humanitarian assistance, and guarantee that Afghan territory cannot become a hotbed of terrorist attacks or a safe haven for terrorism, as per the statement.

"The US, in particular, needs to work with the international community to provide Afghanistan with urgently-needed economic, livelihood and humanitarian assistance, help the new Afghan political structure maintain normal operation of government institutions, maintain social security and stability, curb currency depreciation and inflation, and embark on the journey of peaceful reconstruction at an early date,” Wang said.

On China-US relations, Wang noted that the two countries have recently conducted communication on such issues as the situation in Afghanistan and climate change.

Dialogue is better than confrontation, and cooperation is better than conflict, Wang said, adding that the Chinese side will consider how to engage with the US-based on its attitude towards China.

The US side should take seriously the two lists China has put forward to the US during the talks in Tianjin, as well as the three basic demands as bottom lines that China firmly upholds, Wang said.