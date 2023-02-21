World order depends on events in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy says

A world order based on rules and humanity depends on how events play out in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

"It is right now and here in Ukraine that the future of a world order based on rules, humanity and predictability is being decided," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, delivered after a surprise visit to Kyiv by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Zelenskyy said defence and other needs for putting an end to Russian aggression this year were already well known, including by Ukraine's partners.

"All it takes is resolve," he said. "Today, I saw such resolve from President Biden and the United States of America."