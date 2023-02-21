English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    World order depends on events in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy says

    "It is right now and here in Ukraine that the future of a world order based on rules, humanity and predictability is being decided," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, delivered after a surprise visit to Kyiv by U.S. President Joe Biden.

    Reuters
    February 21, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST
    After exchanging a Ukrainian flag from the frontlines of the war with a US flag that had flown December 21 over the US Capitol, Zelensky departed under another round of applause. A group of Ukrainians in the visitors area chanted

    After exchanging a Ukrainian flag from the frontlines of the war with a US flag that had flown December 21 over the US Capitol, Zelensky departed under another round of applause. A group of Ukrainians in the visitors area chanted "Slava Ukraini" ("Hail to Ukraine"), with several American lawmakers on the chamber floor joining in. (Image: AFP)

    A world order based on rules and humanity depends on how events play out in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

    "It is right now and here in Ukraine that the future of a world order based on rules, humanity and predictability is being decided," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, delivered after a surprise visit to Kyiv by U.S. President Joe Biden.

    Zelenskyy said defence and other needs for putting an end to Russian aggression this year were already well known, including by Ukraine's partners.

    "All it takes is resolve," he said. "Today, I saw such resolve from President Biden and the United States of America."

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelenskyy #World News
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 07:10 am