World on ''thin ice'' as UN climate report gives stark warning

Associated Press
Mar 20, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST

The United Nations chief said it more bluntly, calling for an end to new fossil fuel exploration and rich countries quitting coal, oil and gas by 2040.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged carbon-free electricity generation in the developed world by 2035. (AP file photo)

Humanity still has a chance, close to the last one, to prevent the worst of climate change future harms, a top United Nations panel of scientists said Monday.

But doing so requires quickly slashing carbon pollution and fossil fuel use by nearly two-thirds by 2035, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said.

"Humanity is on thin ice and that ice is melting fast," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. "Our world needs climate action on all fronts everything, everywhere, all at once. Stepping up his pleas for action on fossil fuels, Guterres not only called for no new coal but also for eliminating its use in rich countries by 2030 and poor countries by 2040.