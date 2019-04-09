App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World leaders have a long history of fraudulent degrees: Report

People are ready to pay humongous amounts to belong to the highly-educated elite class.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation
Whatsapp

The recent college admission scandal in the United States brought to fore the all-pervasive, ever-existent, systematic, illegal and unethical conduct that is common in the education system. The price people are ready to pay to belong to the highly-educated elite class is nothing mediocre. People have been shelling out large sums for years to earn fake degrees, and world leaders are no exception to the rule either.

A research published in The Conversation unravels the mystery behind some such certificates acquired by various leaders across the world.

Let’s begin with former German Defence Minister Baron Karl-Theodor Zu Guttenberg. In 2006, he added the title “Dr” to his name after completing his doctorate from Germany’s University of Beyrouth. However, it was later learnt that he had plagiarised huge portions of his PhD dissertation. Although he was forced to resign, he wasn’t prosecuted and instead got an honorary position at the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta was also accused of academic plagiarism right after he took office in 2012. He denied all charges and said in his defence that his only mistake was that, at the bottom of each page, he had not listed the names of authors whose works he referred to. Much later, he admitted to the crime and also requested Bucharest University to renounce his degree.

related news

The next person who faced similar charges was none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin. Accusations against him first came up in 2006, stating that 16 pages of his 200-page PhD dissertation were copied from other sources.

More than a decade later, a fresh set of allegations were levelled against the Russian strongman; there were rumours that his dissertation was ghostwritten. Putin denied again.

The possible reason for exhibiting this kind of behaviour could be the fact that we expect our leaders and diplomats to be highly-educated, probably because it is easier to owe our allegiance to someone who is a knowledge bank.

For example, in Ukraine, it is expected that all top politicians would hold doctorates. All the five presidents of Ukraine hold PhD degrees, at least on paper. An iota of doubt remains since there are dozens of private firms in the country that sell ghostwritten dissertations.

Therefore, it is quite common for people to check the validity of the degrees held by the top politicians in their country. President Victor Yanukovych’s doctorate was questioned when it was noticed that there were several grammatical errors in it, including basic words like “professor” being misspelt.

More recently, in 2017, former Ukranian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk was charged for plagiarising his dissertation.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Arseniy Yatsenyuk #Vladimir Putin

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s scene leaked, watch ...

Ranveer Singh is NOT a part of Don 3, confirms Zoya Akhtar

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves, courtesy her Sanskrit ta ...

Saif Ali Khan opens up on why he chose to work with Alaia Furniturewal ...

Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun ahead of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindos ...

Emilia Clarke Shares Photos of Brain Surgery She Underwent After Game ...

Election Candidate Leads 'Wedding Procession' to File Nomination, Book ...

Non-BJP, Non-Congress Parties Will Form Govt at Centre after LS Electi ...

India Women Out of AFC Olympic Qualifiers After 3-3 Draw With Myanmar

Grass Pollen Can Help Predict Asthma, Hay Fever

PM Narendra Modi & Uddhav Thackeray's Joint Election Rally in Latur

As PM, Modi will be Best Remembered for Mob-lynchings, Says Owaisi

Pakistani Blogger Put Husband in a Burqa to Make a Point About Gender ...

Honor 20 Lite Specifications Leaked: Triple Rear Cameras, 32MP Front C ...

Removing AFSPA in J&K amounts to sending soldiers to gallows, says PM ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

PM Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking stay on relea ...

Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections 2019: 29 candidates have criminal ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Lok Sabha Election: Mann Ghising forgets bitter past to upset Mamata B ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

Narendra Modi to News18: Removing AFSPA in Kashmir is like sending our ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.