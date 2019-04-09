World leaders have a long history of fraudulent degrees: Report

The recent college admission scandal in the United States brought to fore the all-pervasive, ever-existent, systematic, illegal and unethical conduct that is common in the education system. The price people are ready to pay to belong to the highly-educated elite class is nothing mediocre. People have been shelling out large sums for years to earn fake degrees, and world leaders are no exception to the rule either.

A research published in The Conversation unravels the mystery behind some such certificates acquired by various leaders across the world.

Let’s begin with former German Defence Minister Baron Karl-Theodor Zu Guttenberg. In 2006, he added the title “Dr” to his name after completing his doctorate from Germany’s University of Beyrouth. However, it was later learnt that he had plagiarised huge portions of his PhD dissertation. Although he was forced to resign, he wasn’t prosecuted and instead got an honorary position at the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta was also accused of academic plagiarism right after he took office in 2012. He denied all charges and said in his defence that his only mistake was that, at the bottom of each page, he had not listed the names of authors whose works he referred to. Much later, he admitted to the crime and also requested Bucharest University to renounce his degree.

The next person who faced similar charges was none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin. Accusations against him first came up in 2006, stating that 16 pages of his 200-page PhD dissertation were copied from other sources.

More than a decade later, a fresh set of allegations were levelled against the Russian strongman; there were rumours that his dissertation was ghostwritten. Putin denied again.

The possible reason for exhibiting this kind of behaviour could be the fact that we expect our leaders and diplomats to be highly-educated, probably because it is easier to owe our allegiance to someone who is a knowledge bank.

For example, in Ukraine, it is expected that all top politicians would hold doctorates. All the five presidents of Ukraine hold PhD degrees, at least on paper. An iota of doubt remains since there are dozens of private firms in the country that sell ghostwritten dissertations.

Therefore, it is quite common for people to check the validity of the degrees held by the top politicians in their country. President Victor Yanukovych’s doctorate was questioned when it was noticed that there were several grammatical errors in it, including basic words like “professor” being misspelt.

More recently, in 2017, former Ukranian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk was charged for plagiarising his dissertation.