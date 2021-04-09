World leaders express their grief and condolences on Prince Philip's demise

As the world mourns the demise of Prince Philip, many world leaders expressed their condolences with the British Royal Family and the people of Britain.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on April 9.

As the world mourns the demise of Prince Philip, many world leaders expressed their condolences with the British Royal Family and the people of Britain.



My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to this unfortunate news on Twitter saying, "My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh". PM Modi paid his tribute to Prince Philip's military career and community work.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed the nation's condolences to Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her husband Prince Philip, acclaiming his "extraordinary life and work".

"We remember the Duke ... above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, has strength and stay of more than 70 years. And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today," said PM Johnson.

Former US president George W. Bush mourned Prince Philip saying he had represented his country "with dignity."

"Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others," Bush said in a statement. "He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign."

"Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed," Bush said.

Germany also mourned his demise by calling him a loyal servant to the United Kingdom, foreign minister Heiko Maas said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth, and all who loved him dearly," Maas tweeted.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in his country after the passing of Philip, who he said "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

"The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia," said the leader of the Commonwealth nation.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was "saddened" by Philip's death, adding, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his "deepest condolences" the Royal family. "Prince Phillip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world," he wrote.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said he was "truly saddened by the loss of Prince Philip, who made Malta his home and returned here so often". Our people will always treasure his memory. Our sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the RoyalFamily," he said on Twitter.

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Philip's death, calling him "a great friend of our family for many years, a relation which we have deeply valued". "His service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all," he said in a statement.

The head of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay tweeted her "sincere condolences" to the royal family and the United Kingdom after Philip's death.

"His Royal Highness Philip was a pillar of English modern history and a strong advocate of Planet action through the Duke of Edinburgh Conservation Award. He will be missed," she said on Twitter.