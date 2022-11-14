 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World leaders converge in Bali for G20, Russia-Ukraine on their minds

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Apart from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on the global economy, another interesting development was a meeting between US President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden met at G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from the world's major economies arrived here ahead of the G20 summit, being held against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war that has added to the challenges brought about by the devastating Covid pandemic.

"Recover Together, Recover Stronger" - the theme picked by Indonesia when it took over the presidency of G20 a year ago appeared apt at that time for the group of the world's major economies fighting the effects of the Covid pandemic.

But just ahead of the November 15-16 summit of the Group of 20 in the upmarket Nusa Dua area of the resort Island, this slogan - painted on buses and on billboards - seems slightly dated. Russia's war in Ukraine has piled more economic challenges onto the world, threatening food and energy shortages.

The first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders concluded with both leaders agreeing on the need to manage their differences and prevent a conflict after marathon talks, amid Beijing's coercive military posturing against Taiwan and in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

The relations between the two countries plummeted when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August, an event Beijing saw as a deliberate provocation. Beijing reacted with a series of military exercises around the self-ruled island.