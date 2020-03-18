App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

World is at war with coronavirus: Donald Trump

The president repeated the expression multiple times on Tuesday, telling the nation that he was using all available resources to combat the challenge posed by the virus that has so far killed at least 100 people in the US and over 7,000 globally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The world is at war with the invisible army of the new coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said here, and asserted that we will win.

The president repeated the expression multiple times on Tuesday, telling the nation that he was using all available resources to combat the challenge posed by the virus that has so far killed at least 100 people in the US and over 7,000 globally.

"The world is at war with a hidden enemy. WE WILL WIN!" Trump tweeted in the afternoon.

Close

"We have to get rid of this, we have to win this war and ideally quickly," he told reporters at a White House news conference.

related news

Trump referred to the fight against the COVID-19 as a "war" again at a meeting with CEOs of the tourism industry.

"We have to help the airline industry. It wasn't their fault. So we are adding it up. It will be fine. It will come back very quickly once we are finished with our war with the virus," he said.

"We know your industry is among the hardest hit by the economic impact of the virus. Our goal is to beat the virus and we will. We call it the hidden virus, the hidden enemy, with aggressive action now so that we can rebound stronger than ever before and that is what we are doing and everyone is cooperating," the President said.

Earlier in the day, he told reporters at the White House: "We have to fight that invisible enemy, I guess unknown, but we are getting to know it a lot better."

Trump asserted that his administration would knock this enemy out. "We have to knock out this enemy. This is a really tough enemy. We have to knock out this, and we will have an economy--I actually think will have an economy like we've never had before. It's all pent-up," he said in response to a question.

The city of New York has already described it as a warlike situation. "We're getting into a situation where the only analogy is war," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week.

Trump is not the only world leader to declare this a warlike situation. French President Emanual Macron, in an address to the nation, said, "We are at war against coronavirus, an invisible enemy."

"We are at war. With an enemy who is invisible, but not invincible," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a state address this week.

Popular American television journalist Joe Scarborough from MSNBC said the coronavirus pandemic is more like World War II than the 9/11 terror attacks. The Wall Street Journal said a generational war is brewing against the coronavirus.

At the US Capitol, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for at least USD750 billion in federal funds to wage war against the coronavirus.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 08:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Donald Trump #World News #World War

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.