World hunger on the rise due to conflict, climate change; undernourished population up by 38mn: UN report

The number of hungry people across the world has risen to 815 million in 2016 from 777 million in 2015, an increase of 38 million undernourished people, according to a United Nations (UN) report.

According to the latest data, the number of hungry people has risen for the first time in more than a decade, reports The Hindu.

The UN report is an overview of progress towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which consists of 17 goals and 169 targets. The agenda was adopted at the UN Sustainable Development Summit on September 25, 2015.

This setback in hunger eradication has led to a sense of emergency. “With just 12 years left to the 2030 deadline, we must inject a sense of urgency,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the foreword to the report.

“Achieving the 2030 Agenda requires accelerated actions by countries along with collaborative partnerships among governments and stakeholders at all levels. This ambitious agenda necessitates profound change that goes beyond business as usual.”

What factors have led to rise in number of undernourished people?

According to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2018 report, conflict is now one of the main drivers of food insecurity in 18 countries.

“After a prolonged decline, world hunger appears to be on the rise again. Conflict, drought and disasters linked to climate change are among the key factors causing this reversal in progress,” said the report.

Violent conflicts also led to forced displacement of a record 68.5 million people in 2017.

As many as 230 crore people still lack basic sanitation facilities, and over 89 crore continue to practice open defecation. The number of people with malaria also increased from 21 crore in 2013 to 21.6 crore in 2016.

Some positive news

The silver lining in the report is that the number of people living on less than two dollars a day declined from 26.9 percent of the world’s population in 2000 to 9.2 percent in 2017. The mortality rate for children under five has dropped by almost 50 percent the least developed countries, the report said.

Child marriage rates continue to decline around the world. In South Asia, a girl’s risk of being married off in childhood has dropped by 40 percent between 2000 and 2017, the report said. In 2016, the number of people living without electricity dropped below 100 crore.