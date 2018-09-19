App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 01:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

World Gold Council warns India against curbs on gold imports

Industry body's views come in the backdrop of reports that the government is considering ways to cut non-necessary imports.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India should not tamper with its gold import duty or impose other restrictions to support the rupee, the World Gold Council said on Wednesday, as the government considers ways to cut "non-necessary" imports to stem an outflow of dollars.

Somasundaram PR, managing director of the Indian operation of the industry body, said current demand for the metal is down 7 percent this year from a year earlier and that gold was "not at the centre of the current account deficit issue".
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 12:30 pm

