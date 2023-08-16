World Food Programme compliments India for humanitarian assistance to Afghan people

Image for representational purpose

The World Food Programme (WFP) has complimented India for providing humanitarian assistance including food to people of Afghanistan that has been reeling under a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban seized power in Kabul two years ago. India continues to supply humanitarian assistance including medical and food aid for the Afghan people.

"For the first half of this year, 16 million people in #Afghanistan received life-saving food from WFP. We are grateful for generous donors like #India who make that happen," the WFP said on X (formerly Twitter). In this endeavour, India has partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) for the internal distribution of wheat within Afghanistan.

Under this partnership, India supplied a total of 47,500 metric tonnes of wheat assistance to UNWFP centres in Afghanistan. The recent ongoing shipments are being sent through Chabahar Port and being handed over to UNWFP at Herat in Afghanistan.

India has so far supplied almost 200 tons of medical assistance including essential medicines, COVID-19 vaccines and equipment like pediatric stethoscope and infusion pump. India has also continued its support for the Habibia school, Kabul and has sent assistance of winter clothing and stationary items for the primary students, people familiar with the matter said.

Recently, India also partnered with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) in Afghanistan to provide humanitarian assistance for the welfare of the Afghan drug user population, they said. Under this partnership, India has supplied 1100 units of female hygiene kits and blankets and medical assistance to UNODC, Kabul, they said.

These items will be used by UNODC in their female drug rehabilitation camps across Afghanistan. India would be providing medical assistance for these rehabilitation camps, one of the persons said. India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country following the capture of power by the Taliban.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country. The WFP is an international organisation within the United Nations that provides food assistance worldwide.