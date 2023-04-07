 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World food prices fall for 12th month running in March: FAO report

Reuters
Apr 07, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

Vegetable oils fell 3.0%, some 47.7% down on the level the index hit in March 2022, while the dairy index was down 0.8%.

The United Nations food agency’s world price index fell in March for a 12th consecutive month, and is now down 20.5% from a record high hit one year ago following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 126.9 points last month against 129.7 for February, the agency said on Friday. It was the lowest reading since July 2021.

The February reading was originally given as 129.8.

A combination of ample supplies, subdued import demand and the extension of a deal allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea contributed to the drop, FAO said. The Rome-based agency said the decline in the index reflected lower prices for cereals, vegetable oils and dairy products, which offset rises in sugar and meat prices.