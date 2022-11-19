 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Cup opens with host country Qatar facing Ecuador

Associated Press
Nov 19, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

The World Cup is a source of immense national pride for Qatar in its attempt to raise its profile on the global stage and drive toward modernization.

Given the level of focus on the Qatari regime, its attitudes toward human rights, immigrant workers, the LGBTQ community  and beer  the World Cup hosts soccer team has slipped under the radar.

Qatar opens the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday, but even the buildup to that match has been overshadowed by Fridays announcement that the sale of beer will be banned inside the stadium grounds.

But what about the team?

Qatar has never before appeared in a World Cup and faces a major challenge just to emerge from Group A, which also includes Senegal and the Netherlands. South Africa in 2010 is the only host nation to fail to get beyond the group stage, so to avoid sharing that distinction would be success in itself.

Sunday may be Qatar's best hope for a victory against an Ecuador team that is only five places above it at No. 44 in the FIFA rankings.

Qatar's preparation for this tournament has been going on for several years, including involvement in the 2019 Copa America and 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. But it was victory in the 2019 Asian Cup that provided evidence of the country's potential to provide a shock over the next few weeks.