App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 08:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

World Bank warns China growth could screech to a halt

The pandemic is causing "an unprecedented global shock, which could bring growth to a halt and could increase poverty across the region," said Aaditya Mattoo, World Bank chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout could cause China's growth to come to a virtual standstill and drive 11 million more people in East Asia into poverty, the World Bank has warned.

The pandemic is causing "an unprecedented global shock, which could bring growth to a halt and could increase poverty across the region," said Aaditya Mattoo, World Bank chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific on Monday.

Even in the best-case scenario, the region will see a sharp slowdown, with China's growth slowing to 2.3 per cent from 6.1 per cent in 2019, according to a report on the pandemic's impact on the region.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 07:43 am

tags #China #growth #World Bank #World News

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.