World Bank slashes China growth forecasts

AFP
Dec 20, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

"Economic activity in China continues to track the ups and downs of the pandemic -- outbreaks and growth slowdowns have been followed by uneven recoveries. Real GDP growth is projected to reach 2.7 percent this year, before recovering to 4.3 percent in 2023, amid a reopening of the economy," the World Bank said in a press release.

The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its China growth forecast for the year as the pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world's second largest economy.

In a statement, the institution slashed its forecast to 2.7 percent from 4.3 percent predicted in June.

It also revised its forecast for next year from 8.1 percent down to 4.3 percent.

Both figures are well below Beijing's stated GDP growth target for this year of around 5.5 percent, a figure many analysts believe is now unattainable.

