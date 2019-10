World Bank says 2019 Asia-Pacific growth to slow to 5.8% on trade tensions

Asia Pacific growth is expected to slow to 5.8% in 2019, down from 6.3% in 2018, due to uncertainty around the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, a World Bank report said on Thursday.

The report highlights the weakening global demand and heightened uncertainty that led to a decline in exports and investment growth, and points out that increasing trade tensions pose a long-term threat to regional growth.

