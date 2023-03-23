 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Bank presidential nominee Ajay Banga visits Tokyo

Mar 23, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST

While in Japan, Banga met virtually with South Korea's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choo Kyung-Ho.

Ajay Banga (File image: Reuters)

Ajay Banga, the US nominee for World Bank president, visited Tokyo this week where he met with top officials of the country as part of his efforts to garner support for his position, the Department of Treasury said Wednesday.

In Japan on March 20 and 21, he met with senior government officials, including the Minister of Finance and Governor of the Bank of Japan.

Both Japan and Korea have publicly endorsed Banga, adding their support to a growing and diverse coalition that includes Bangladesh, Côte d'Ivoire, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, Italy, India, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.