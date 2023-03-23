World Bank presidential nominee Ajay Banga visits Tokyo

Ajay Banga, the US nominee for World Bank president, visited Tokyo this week where he met with top officials of the country as part of his efforts to garner support for his position, the Department of Treasury said Wednesday.

While in Japan, Banga met virtually with South Korea's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choo Kyung-Ho.

In Japan on March 20 and 21, he met with senior government officials, including the Minister of Finance and Governor of the Bank of Japan.

Both Japan and Korea have publicly endorsed Banga, adding their support to a growing and diverse coalition that includes Bangladesh, Côte d'Ivoire, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, Italy, India, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

On March 20, Banga met with Japan's minister and vice minister of finance. The discussions touched on a range of global development challenges. Special attention was given to Ukraine and reconstruction, global health and pandemic preparedness, and investment in quality infrastructure, the Treasury said. On March 21, Banga and Korea's Deputy Prime Minister discussed the importance of the World Bank's role in mobilising private capital for investment in low and middle income countries. They also highlighted the interconnected challenges facing the global economy, a media release said.

PTI