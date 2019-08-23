App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Bank president David Malpass to visit Pakistan to finalise support for institutional reforms

The visit follows Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with the WB president during his recent visit to the US.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

World Bank president David Malpass will visit Islamabad in the first week of November to finalise enhanced financial support for institutional reforms and growth agenda in Pakistan.

The visit follows Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with the WB president during his recent visit to the US.

Patchamuthu Illangovan, World Bank's country director in Pakistan, and his team called on Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, adviser to the prime minister on finance, to apprise him of the upcoming visit of Malpass to Islamabad, the Dawn reported on Friday.

Close

Illangovan is understood to have highlighted the problems being faced by the existing projects and slowdown in the project planning and process, even though a few financing agreements worth USD 950 million were signed with the World Bank last month, it said.

related news

Another project of about USD 1.5 billion is now coming up for approval by the World Bank board, but some of the projects faced significant challenges, the report said.

In June, the World Bank had approved USD 722 million loan for Pakistan that will largely be used for improving civic and public transport facilities in Karachi. Out of the approved amount, USD 652 million will be used for the development of Karachi, while the rest USD 70 million will be used for improving tourism services in the country's northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #World News

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.