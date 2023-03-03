 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Bank nominee Ajay Banga is a ‘big believer’ in climate science

Mar 03, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST

“There’s enough scientific evidence that I’m a big believer in,” Ajay Banga said in a group interview Thursday at the US Treasury Department, adding that poverty alleviation and environmental issues are “intertwined.”

Ajay Banga in Washington, D.C., in May 2021.

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the World Bank said there’s sufficient scientific evidence that burning fossil fuels contributes to climate change, seeking to address criticism about the lender’s commitment to the issue under its outgoing chief.

Banga added that he’s preparing to embark on a three-week trip to both creditor and borrower nations to shore up support for his nomination. Stops will include Africa and Europe as well as China, the largest bilateral lender to developing economies.

The former Mastercard Inc. chief executive officer was tapped last month as the US choice to lead the anti-poverty lender. That came after current head David Malpass, picked by President Donald Trump, unexpectedly announced plans to step down by the end of June, almost a year before the scheduled end of his term.