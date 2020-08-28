World Bank halts publication of 'Doing Business' report after probe into data irregularities

The World Bank has paused publication of its "Doing Business" report as it investigates suspected data irregularities in some of the previous reports.

The report ranks countries based on the business and investment climate. The World Bank, on August 27 said it had found some data irregularities in the Doing Business 2018 and Doing Business 2020 reports.

"A number of irregularities have been reported regarding changes to the data in the Doing Business 2018 and Doing Business 2020 reports, published in October 2017 and 2019. The changes in the data were inconsistent with the Doing Business methodology," The World Bank Group said in a statement.

The organisation said it was conducting "a systematic review and assessment of data changes that occurred subsequent to the institutional data review process for the last five Doing Business reports".

The World Bank Group's independent auditors will probe the data collection and review processes, the statement added.

In the Ease of Doing Business 2020 ranking, India occupied the 63rd position after jumping 14 places in the ranking.

The Doing Business report 2020, published in October 2019, captured 294 regulatory reforms implemented between May 2018 and May 2019.

According to the Doing Business 2020, the economies with the most significant improvement were Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Togo, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, China, India and Nigeria. In 2018/19, these countries implemented one-fifth of all the reforms recorded across the globe.