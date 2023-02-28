 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Bank estimates Turkey quake damage at $34 billion

Feb 28, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST

Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people were affected due to the earthquake (Photo: Reuters)

The devastating February 6 earthquake and aftershocks that hit southern Turkey have caused damage worth more than $34 billion in the country, the World Bank said on Monday.

The amount is equivalent to four percent of Turkey's GDP in 2021, the Washington-based institution said, adding that the estimate does not account for the costs of reconstruction that were "potentially twice as large," a statement said.

The estimate also does not take into account the damage caused in northern Syria, also particularly affected by the earthquakes, with a World Bank estimate of the costs there to be released on Tuesday.

The World Bank warned that the continuing aftershocks are likely to increase the total amount of damage caused by the disaster.