World Bank board approves $1.49 billion in new funds for Ukraine

Reuters
Jun 08, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

The World Bank said in a statement that the latest round of funding for Ukraine is supported by financing guarantees from Britain, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Latvia. The project is also being supported by parallel financing from Italy and contributions from a new Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

Representative Image (Reuters)

The World Bank said on Tuesday its board of executive directors approved $1.49 billion of additional financing for Ukraine to help pay wages for government and social workers, expanding the bank's total pledged support for Kyiv to over $4 billion.

first published: Jun 8, 2022 07:33 am
