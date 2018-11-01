App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 11:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Working on H-1B reform that is part of skill, merit-based legal immigration system: US

The Trump administration is proposing to get rid of the lottery system for visas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Trump administration is working on reforming the H-1B foreign workers visa programme which will be part of a skills- and merit-based legal immigration system, the White House said on November 1.

Larry Kudlow, who is the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, in an interaction with reporters agreed that H-1B attracts talented professionals and companies currently are having difficulties in hiring people on H-1B visas.

"The president has laid this out. We need legal immigration. We need skills-based, merit-based immigration. Those are just a few of the issues. That would be terrific. We can't seem to get it through Congress. But skills-based, and merit-based and not a family chain-based, I think they will be very useful," Kudlow said. He said the Trump administration is looking at H-1B visas.

"We're looking at it. It's a work in progress," he said. Changes in H-1B visas, he said, will be part of a larger reform package.

related news

"The thrust of that is merit-, skills-based, which is going to be very significant change. We should've done it years ago. The president is absolutely right (on this)," he said.

"H-1Bs and lots of other classifications of visas, we are looking at all of that stuff," Kudlow said.

The Trump administration, he said, is proposing to get rid of the lottery system for visas.

However, he did not clarify if this is for H-1B visas' lottery or diversity visas. Trump in the past has called for doing away with the lottery for diversity visas. Of late the US Citizenship and Immigration Services is proposing to make changes in the lottery system for H-1B visas.

Kudlow said the changes in the H-1B visas does not mean an increase in its intake. Currently the US Congress has mandated 65,000 H-1B visas per annum and an additional 20,000 to those who have completed higher education from US in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

"No," he said when asked if he is proposing an increase in H-1B visas. "I'm saying I don't want to predict. I'm just saying we're looking at it. It's a work in progress and if we could start getting a serious conversation on immigration reform with the Congress, then we'll say," he said.

"I can't say up. I can't say down. It's part of that overall package. I emphasise the president's view on legal immigration reform. One of the pillars of that has to be skills-based and merit-based, border security, et cetera. You probably know it all," he said.

"We would love to have that conversation and get a good immigration reform," Kudlow said.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 11:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.