Work from home to stay even after COVID-19 vaccine is available: Ex-IBM CEO Ginni Rometty

The shift in work culture brought in by the coronavirus pandemic will stay even after a vaccine against the COVID-19 is available, the former CEO of International Business Machines (IBM) said.

Ginni Rometty, IBM's executive chairman, said digital technology will continue to "transform the way businesses operate" even after a vaccine is developed.

Speaking at CNBC's East Tech West conference, Rometty said, "I actually don’t think these technology trends are going to reverse themselves. The remote work is here to stay and will become part of a hybrid model of working with some people working in offices."

Click here for LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The former IBM CEO said that a vaccine against coronavirus will allow people to return to a "bit of a newer normal" but the hybrid way of working will remain. "A digital acceleration will continue because people have now seen what is possible," she said.

Her comments came in the wake of Pfizer's announcement that its candidate vaccine showed 90 percent effectiveness against COVID-19.

The shots made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are among 10 possible vaccine candidates in late-stage testing around the world — four of them so far in huge studies in the US

Another US company, Moderna, has also said that it hopes to be able to file an application with the Food and Drug Administration by December.

Most employees at IT offices in India have been working from home since the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25. Several companies have earlier said that they are looking at a hybrid model where some employees will be working from home and others from office.