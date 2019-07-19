App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Won't succumb to unreasonable pressure of biz community: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Khan's warning came in the wake of continuous friction with the business community over documentation of commercial activities which the government made mandatory in the budget.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo)
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will not give in to unreasonable pressure of the business community and vowed that his government will bring every citizen under the tax ambit to boost the country's economic development.

Prime Minister Khan's warning came in the wake of continuous friction with the business community over documentation of commercial activities which the government made mandatory in the budget.

Traders observed countrywide strike over the weekend to force the government to withdraw the decision.

"If anyone believes that I would step back after countrywide strikes by the business and trading fraternity, they should know that I would do no such a thing," Khan said at an event organised by the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) on Wednesday, Pakistan Today newspaper reported.

"The government will bring every single citizen under the tax ambit. Only 15 lakh people now pay taxes in a country of 22 crore people," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he would not succumb to unreasonable pressure of the business community.

Khan urged the trading community to support the government, asserting that tax collection was the basic condition for the development of the country.

He also said that people should pay taxes if they want good schools, universities and hospitals in the country.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf government has set a target of Rs 5.5 trillion tax collection this year and is trying to bring more people in the tax net.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 08:22 am

