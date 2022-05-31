Won't send rockets to Ukraine to strike in Russia: Joe Biden

Representative Image (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

President Joe Biden is suggesting that there are no plans for the US to send long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, amid reports that the move is being considered.

Biden told reporters outside the White House on Monday that “we are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia.”

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said that it was a “reasonable” decision.

He said that “otherwise, if our cities come under attack, the Russian armed forces would fulfill (their) threat and strike the centers where such criminal decisions are made.”

Medvedev added that “some of them aren't in Kyiv.” And he said that “there is no need for a further explanation.”





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes