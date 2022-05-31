English
    Won't send rockets to Ukraine to strike in Russia: Joe Biden

    Joe Biden told reporters outside the White House on Monday that “we are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia.”

    PTI
    May 31, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST
    Representative Image (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    President Joe Biden is suggesting that there are no plans for the US to send long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, amid reports that the move is being considered.

    Biden told reporters outside the White House on Monday that “we are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia.”

    Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said that it was a “reasonable” decision.

    He said that “otherwise, if our cities come under attack, the Russian armed forces would fulfill (their) threat and strike the centers where such criminal decisions are made.”

    Medvedev added that “some of them aren't in Kyiv.” And he said that “there is no need for a further explanation.”



    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.