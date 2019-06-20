App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wondering what people across the globe pay for a cab ride? Find out here

Taxi2Airport chose a 5-km-radius because faced with a journey of this length, hailing a cab is often a necessity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
One cannot begin to emphasise the importance of cheap taxi fare in a city where the streets are swamped with ‘kaali-peelis’ or the black and yellow taxis. Every morning and evening, during peak hours, if you pause for a look, you’ll see several hands stretched out to hail a cab to the innumerable destinations. The taxis lend life and convenience to a city, so where their fares stay low, the lives of commuters becomes easier. Let’s see some places across the world which have the highest and the lowest taxi fares, according to a study by taxi2airport.com which analysed data collated by Taxi-Calculator.com.
1/7

Every day during peak hours you’ll see several hands stretched out to hail a cab to the innumerable destinations. Taxis lend life and convenience to a city, so where their fares stay low, the lives of commuters become easier. Here are some places across the world which have the highest and the lowest taxi fares, according to a study by taxi2airport.com which analysed data collated by Taxi-Calculator.com. (Image: Reuters)
Egypt probably has a happy population, seeing how their taxi fares are well under control, just 0.84 euros or roughly Rs 66 for a 5 km ride. The base fee here is a low as 0.24 euros. (Image: Reuters)
2/7

Egypt probably has a happy population, seeing how their taxi fares are well under control, just 0.84 euros or roughly Rs 66 for a 5 km ride. The base fee here is a low as 0.24 euros. (Image: Reuters)
Closely following the African nation is India, where a 5 km ride would roughly cost a commuter 1.29 euros or around Rs 102. (Image: Reuters)
3/7

Closely following the African nation is India, where a 5 km ride would roughly cost a commuter 1.29 euros or around Rs 102. (Image: Reuters)
Thailand is the next place where a person hailing a cab would have to shell out around 1.41 euros or roughly Rs 111. That’s a fairly decent price for a 5 km ride, some would say. (Image: Reuters)
4/7

Thailand is the next place where a person hailing a cab would have to shell out around 1.41 euros or roughly Rs 111. That’s a fairly decent price for a 5 km ride, some would say. (Image: Reuters)
However, on the opposite end of the spectrum is Switzerland, the most expensive country to take a cab ride, as per the study. Travelling within a 5 km distance here could cost you upto 22.68 euros, a whopping Rs 1,800. (Image: Reuters)
5/7

However, on the opposite end of the spectrum is Switzerland, the most expensive country to take a cab ride, as per the study. Travelling within a 5 km distance here could cost you up to 22.68 euros, a whopping Rs 1,800. (Image: Reuters)
Japan is another such place where a 5 km ride costs around 15.64 euros or Rs 1,180. (Image: Reuters)
6/7

Japan is another such place where a 5 km ride costs around 15.64 euros or Rs 1,180. (Image: Reuters)
The German streets see taxis plying at 13.80 euros for a 5 km distance. (Image: Reuters)
7/7

The German streets see taxis plying at 13.80 euros for a 5 km distance. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 07:55 am

tags #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.