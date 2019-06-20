Wondering what people across the globe pay for a cab ride? Find out here

Taxi2Airport chose a 5-km-radius because faced with a journey of this length, hailing a cab is often a necessity. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Every day during peak hours you’ll see several hands stretched out to hail a cab to the innumerable destinations. Taxis lend life and convenience to a city, so where their fares stay low, the lives of commuters become easier. Here are some places across the world which have the highest and the lowest taxi fares, according to a study by taxi2airport.com which analysed data collated by Taxi-Calculator.com. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 Egypt probably has a happy population, seeing how their taxi fares are well under control, just 0.84 euros or roughly Rs 66 for a 5 km ride. The base fee here is a low as 0.24 euros. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 Closely following the African nation is India, where a 5 km ride would roughly cost a commuter 1.29 euros or around Rs 102. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 Thailand is the next place where a person hailing a cab would have to shell out around 1.41 euros or roughly Rs 111. That’s a fairly decent price for a 5 km ride, some would say. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 However, on the opposite end of the spectrum is Switzerland, the most expensive country to take a cab ride, as per the study. Travelling within a 5 km distance here could cost you up to 22.68 euros, a whopping Rs 1,800. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 Japan is another such place where a 5 km ride costs around 15.64 euros or Rs 1,180. (Image: Reuters) 7/7 The German streets see taxis plying at 13.80 euros for a 5 km distance. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 20, 2019 07:55 am