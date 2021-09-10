Women should give birth, can't be minister, says Taliban spokesperson: Reports

Afghan women shout slogans next to Taliban fighters during an anti-Pakistan demonstration in Kabul on Sept 7 (Image: AFP)

On non-inclusion of women in the interim Afghan government announced by Taliban, a spokesman of the militant group said they cannot be appointed as ministers, reports said on September 10.

The spokesperson, identified in media reports as Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi, was speaking to the Kabul-based Tolo News. He reportedly told the news channel that women should primarily focus on giving births and raising children as per the religious ethics.

A clip of the interview in Pashto, along with English subtitles, has been shared on social media by freelance journalist Natiq Malikzada.

"A woman can't be a minister, it is like you put something on her neck that she can't carry. It is not necessary for women to be in the cabinet - they should give birth," Hashimi was quoted as saying.

At this point, the news anchor attempted to counter him by pointing out that women are "half of the society".

Responding to this, the Taliban spokesperson reportedly said, "But we do not consider them half. What kind of half? The half itself is misdefined here. The half means here that you keep them in the cabinet and nothing more. And if you violate her rights, not an issue."

"Over the last 20 years, whatever was said by this media, the US, and its puppet government in Afghanistan, was it anything but prostitution in offices?" he was further quoted as saying.

The news anchor, as per the clip shared on Twitter, marked his objection by noting that all women employed by the previous government cannot be accused of prostitution.

To this, the Taliban spokesperson reportedly responded by saying, "I do not mean all Afghan women. The four women protesting in the streets, they do not represent the women of Afghanistan. The women of Afghanistan are those who give birth to the people of Afghanistan, educates them on Islamic ethics."

Notably, the Taliban on September 8 announced an interim government headed by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund. The 33-member all-male Cabinet includes only Taliban officials -- 30 of them Pashtuns, two ethnic Tajiks, and one Uzbek.

The exclusion of women and minorities, including Shia Hazara community, has raised questions over Taliban's claim of forming an inclusive government.

The group, after taking over Kabul in mid-August, had announced that they would take all sections of the Afghan society together and grant women their rights as per the Shariah or Islamic law.