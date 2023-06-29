Women seeking jobs in Bill Gates’ private office were asked sexually explicit questions: Report

Bill Gates

Female job candidates at Bill Gates’ private office were allegedly asked sexually explicit questions, according a report by Wall Street Journal.

Some women were asked what kind of pornography they liked, if they had nude photographs on their phones, or had engaged in extramarital affairs as part of security checks undertaken by an outside security firm to see whether they may be vulnerable to blackmail, the Wall Street Journal reported on June 29.

The report also said that none of the male applicants at Mr Gates’ private office Gates Ventures had been asked about their sexual history.

A spokesperson for Mr Gates told The Independent, an online newspaper in a statement: “Our hiring process is conducted with the utmost respect for each and every candidate, with a zero-tolerance policy for all participants, including service providers, who break this principle. “Further, any implication of a connection between Bill Gates’ personal history and an independent background check process, identical for men and women, is outrageous.”

According to the report, several female job applicants at Gates Ventures were asked if they had ever “danced for dollars”.

Applicants were also asked about their past drug use, and other aspects of their private lives, the report further read.

The questioning had been carried out by Concentric Advisors, which conducts “intelligence-led” risk assessments for corporations, governments and non-profits according to its website, as per the report.