Women face multiple challenges and need to be more educated than men about climate change: W20 delegate

PTI
Mar 08, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Recently, an inception meeting of W20 (G20) was held in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, which was attended by delegates from various countries.

Women face more challenges than men during natural calamities and need to be more educated than their male counterparts on climate change if its impact is desired to be reduced, Martina Rogato, Chair W20 Task Force on Climate Change, said.

While speaking to PTI, Rogato said women across the world face issues like more oppression, and displacement when there is climate change or natural calamity.

"Moreover, they have a responsibility towards their children and family members even in such critical situations. If we want to reduce the impact of climate change, women should be more educated about climate change," said Rogato.