MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US Capitol violence: What exactly happened

One woman was shot dead during the violence by an armed mob at the US Capitol.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Police clear the US Capitol building with tear gas as supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump gather outside, in Washington DC, United States on January 6, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Stephanie Keith)

Police clear the US Capitol building with tear gas as supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump gather outside, in Washington DC, United States on January 6, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Stephanie Keith)


Supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building in Washington DC on January 6, disrupting lawmakers' session to certify the Presidential election result.

One woman, who has not yet been named, was shot dead during the violence by the armed mob in the US national capital. Multiple officers have been injured with at least one transported to the hospital, CNN reported.

Associated Press reported that the demonstrators clashed with the police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags while they marched in the hallway.

Lawmakers crouched under desks and wear gas masks, the report added.

Also read: Twitter, Facebook suspend Donald Trump's accounts amid Capitol violence

Close

Related stories

Trump, who lost the Presidential race to Joe Biden in November 2020, has repeatedly made claims that question the legitimacy of the election.

The Washington DC National Guard force of about 1,100 was deployed after the riot began.

Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, tweeted that if the floor staff had not saved the ballots, the mob would have burned them.

The Capitol is now secure and lawmakers have resumed the session. A curfew has been imposed in Washington DC, and Mayor Muriel Bowser extended public emergency for 15 days.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #US #World News
first published: Jan 7, 2021 08:52 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.