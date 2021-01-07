US Capitol violence: What exactly happened

Police clear the US Capitol building with tear gas as supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump gather outside, in Washington DC, United States on January 6, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Stephanie Keith)

Supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building in Washington DC on January 6, disrupting lawmakers' session to certify the Presidential election result.

One woman, who has not yet been named, was shot dead during the violence by the armed mob in the US national capital. Multiple officers have been injured with at least one transported to the hospital, CNN reported.

Associated Press reported that the demonstrators clashed with the police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags while they marched in the hallway.

Lawmakers crouched under desks and wear gas masks, the report added.

Trump, who lost the Presidential race to Joe Biden in November 2020, has repeatedly made claims that question the legitimacy of the election.

The Washington DC National Guard force of about 1,100 was deployed after the riot began.



Electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor. If our capable floor staff hadn’t grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob. pic.twitter.com/2JCauUIlvg

— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 6, 2021

Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, tweeted that if the floor staff had not saved the ballots, the mob would have burned them.

The Capitol is now secure and lawmakers have resumed the session. A curfew has been imposed in Washington DC, and Mayor Muriel Bowser extended public emergency for 15 days.