172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|woman-killed-2-crpf-personnel-injured-in-srinagar-encounter-with-militants-5850471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 09:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar encounter with militants

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality of Batamaloo around 2.30 am following information about presence of militants, they said.

PTI

A woman was killed and two CRPF personnel were injured in a predawn gunbattle with militants in Batamaloo area of Srinagar Thursday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality of Batamaloo around 2.30 am following information about presence of militants, they said.

It turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on security forces.

Close

A woman, identified as Kaunsar Riyaz, was killed in the exchange of fire. Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured, officials said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The security operation was still underway, they said.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 09:08 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.