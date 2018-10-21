App
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Withdrawal from nuclear arms deal 'dangerous step' for US: Moscow

President Trump confirmed that US will pull out of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty that it had signed with Russia alleging that Moscow has "violated" the agreement

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Withdrawing from a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty with Russia as President Donald Trump has announced he plans to do is a dangerous step, Russia's deputy foreign minister said Sunday.

"This would be a very dangerous step that, I'm sure, not only will not be comprehended by the international community but will provoke serious condemnation," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS state news agency.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 01:59 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Russia #US

